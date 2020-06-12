After less than six months operating separately, Lafayette's city and parish councils may be ready to start discussions about additional amendments to the Home Rule Charter.
From 1996 until January, Lafayette Consolidated Government was governed by a combined City-Parish Council. In 2018, voters approved a charter amendment splitting the combined council into separate five-person city and parish councils with the idea that only city of Lafayette representatives would vote on issues specific to the city.
The change took place in January.
The mayor-president continues to serve as the mayor of the city of Lafayette and the parish president.
Tuesday's joint council meeting includes an agenda item that reads, "Begin receiving input into suggested charter changes." City Council Chairman Pat Lewis and the legal department are listed as sponsors.
Since 2018, when the charter amendments were proposed, some residents were disappointed they were not given the opportunity to split the mayor-president's position, which would give the city of Lafayette its own mayor and council like the other five municipalities in the parish.
That may be one of the possible charter changes to be discussed and debated over the next year.
Lewis said constituents have approached him about opening dialogue on this and other charter changes. He is bringing the matter to both councils Tuesday in an effort to start public discussion among the councils, administration and public in a transparent manner.
"The biggest thing," Lewis said, "is to have transparency and discussions. We will have over a year of discussions."
He foresees possibly putting charter amendments before voters in November of 2021.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups will introduce the proposed 2020-2021 budgets to the councils July 21. It will be the first budget prepared by Guillory's administration, which took office in January, and the first for the city and parish councils.
Administrators and the councils will be walking into new territory with the budget process now that only the city council is supposed to vote on city issues, the parish council on parish issues and together on issues that overlap.
A problem already has arisen with an amendment to the current 2019-20 budget introduced two weeks ago and scheduled for final vote Tuesday. The changes to the city budget, the parish budget and the Lafayette Utilities System budget were combined into one ordinance. At introduction, both the city and parish councils voted on the ordinance even though only the city council is supposed to vote on city and LUS matters.
Former City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque, who was defeated in his run to serve on the city council, on social media and a guest newspaper column, warned of the practice.
Conque wrote, "What should be a routine mid-year budget revision could end up setting a harmful precedent, making it difficult, if not impossible, for the City Council to control the city’s budget. The potential ramifications of that are ominous."
He called on council members to reject the ordinance and revisit the issue with separate ordinances splitting city funds, parish funds and mingled funds for separate votes.
Conque's concerns may have gotten through. Toups, in an email Thursday to council members, asked that the ordinance be deferred, writing, "After further discussion with our attorney, we decided it would be best to pull this ordinance, update it, and resubmit in three separate ordinances."