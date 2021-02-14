Percy “Blackie” Trahan, whose son Lex was killed in the 1983 terrorist bombing of a Marine barracks in Lebanon, died early Saturday. He turned 85 last week.

Trahan, who operated a barber shop until he was 80, first at Four Corners, then nearby at University and Cameron, suffered a stroke Thursday but appeared to be recovering, his attorney, Warren Perrin, said Saturday. He was out of the Intensive Care Unit at Oschner Lafayette General and in a room when he was taken for an MRI around 2 a.m. Saturday. That’s when he died, Perrin said.

The Trahan family’s court effort against Iran and its terrorist partners, who were held culpable for the fatal attack, began in 2016 and ended recently with an award of $50 million against Iran, money that was being taken from Iran through the U.S. Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism fund, established by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. Trahan had received his first payment recently.

Perrin said his client was largely unaffected by the settlement against Iran. He said a family member suggested he buy a new truck, but he said the one he drove was “just fine.”

Trahan and his wife, Shirley, who died in 2019, lost their only son in the attack. Lex Trahan had joined the Marines in 1982 and planned to attend college after his service was complete. His intention was to work in the energy industry.

But first the younger Trahan, a combat engineer and lance corporal, was assigned to duty in Beirut, Lebanon, as part of a multinational peacekeeping effort. His room was on the third floor of a four-story dormitory when a terrorist, driving a truck loaded with some 2,500 pounds of explosives, broke through steel fences and sandbags at 6:20 a.m. Oct. 23, 1983, creating an explosion that left a crater 30 feet deep and 40 feet wide. The death toll included 220 Marines, 18 Navy sailors, three Army soldiers and some 60 French peacekeepers.

Vicky Myers, Trahan’s sister-in-law, said her brother-in-law was alert and appeared to be recovering well Friday from the initial stroke. She described him as a “really good husband” to her sister.

“He was doing wonderful — walking, talking and had a strong mind,” she said.

She said arrangements were incomplete Saturday but that Martin&Castille Funeral Home downtown would handle them. Trahan, a Maurice native who served in the National Guard, will be buried between his wife of 57 years and his son.

She said her brother-in-law died 25 months to the day after his wife. She said he enjoyed hunting and especially fishing with friends since his retirement, oftentimes in Henderson.