The Lafayette Diocese has placed Deacon Shawn Jude Gautreaux on leave pending an investigation into an allegation of child sex abuse.
The alleged abuse occurred “many years” before Gautreaux’s ordination as a deacon, according to the diocese. There are no other known allegations against Gautreaux.
Gautreaux was ordained as a permanent deacon last year. He was assigned to St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge.
The diocese reported the allegation to St. Martin Parish law enforcement.
No other information is currently available.
A pending query to the diocese includes the following:
- Whether the alleged abuse occurred once or multiple times
- Age of the alleged victim
- Decade the alleged abuse occured
This post will be updated when new information is available