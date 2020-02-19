Eight black lab puppies were thrown off a bridge over the weekend, only to be rescued by a nearby fisherman, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.
The fisherman saw a man stop on a bridge in St. Martin Parish on Sunday and toss a bag into the bayou. Thinking it was litter, he picked up the bag and found the puppies inside.
Jeff Dorson, the executive director of the society, shared details of the rescue in a Facebook post.
The puppies are estimated to be between three and five days old. They're being cared for by volunteers at Every Paw Animal Rescue. They're bottle feeding them and giving them antibiotics to prevent any infections.
The fisherman told investigators that the man who dumped the puppies was driving a white older model truck with a built-in dog kennel with yellow trim.