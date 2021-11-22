The CEO of Vermilionville has resigned after months of pressure from some Bayou Vermilion District board members who twice attempted to fire him.
David Cheramie confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate that he resigned effective last Friday, Nov. 19. For at least 10 years he has been CEO of the Bayou Vermilion District, which includes cleanup operations on the Vermilion River and operation of the living history museum Vermilionville.
Cheramie had no further comment Monday.
A special meeting of board is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the CEO's severance package, appoint an interim CEO and begin the search for a new CEO.
Last week, for the second time in three months, the BVD board attempted to fire Cheramie. The first time, in August, three board members abstained so there weren't enough votes to fire him.
The board last week needed unanimous consent to add Cheramie's termination to the regular meeting agenda. Phyllis Mouton abstained so no action was taken, but the special meeting was scheduled for Tuesday with the intent of firing Cheramie.
Cheramie and the staff of Vermilionville became targets after the staff issued a statement condemning systemic racisim after the May 2020 death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Four board members resigned, including Calvin Leger, who was soon reappointed and has spearheaded efforts to fire Cheramie.
Some of the board vacancies were filled with conservative-leaning individuals who have been scrutinizing operations of Vermilionville, which operates at a deficit but is supported in part with a parish wide property tax and grants.
Two board members — President David Eaton, apponted by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in October 2020, and Vice President Mark Wiltz, who is on the staff of Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and appointed to the BVD board by the City Council in October 2020 — are affiliated with Citizens for a New Louisiana, a conservative group that Executive Director Michael Lunsford of Breaux Bridge calls a local government watchdog group.
Lunsford posted on the Citizens for a New Louisiana Facebook page Friday, "David Cheramie is out as CEO of Bayou Vermilion District. #winning #persistence."