The Rev. Nicky Peters, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Church in Carencro, died Friday at age 71.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro.
Peters was ordained as pastor in 1986 at First Baptist Church of Scott, according to his obituary. He served as pastor of First Baptist Church in Carencro for 32 years. He was licensed to preach in December of 1978 and was elected to the Executive Board of Louisiana Baptist Convention in 1992.
Peters was employed as a welder/steel erector in the Oil and Gas industry, and worked with Ron Randolph Oilfield Valve Service and Supply for 20 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having joined with his twin brother, Rick, on the buddy system, according to his obituary. They were part of a medical research program which received grants for research on twin pairs where one served in Vietnam and the other was stationed elsewhere.
Peters is survived by wife of 48 years, Glyndia Ann Trahan Peters of Lafayette; one son, Toby Tyler Peters of Broussard; one daughter, Lois Angelina Peters Goff and husband, Michael Shane, of Crowley; five grandchildren, Christana Dane Goff, Rese Cassidy Goff, William Casey Goff, Alicia Tayler Peters and Christian Tyler Peters; two brothers, twin Ricky John "Rick" Peters and wife, Marilyn, of Carryville, Florida, Preacher Mark Kimbel Peters of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; and two sisters, Sharon Desiree' Peters and Lisa Angela Peters Holcomb, both of Crestview, Florida.