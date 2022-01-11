A Bayou Vermilion District board member who works in the Washington, D.C., office of Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy may not meet the residency requirement to serve on the board.
When Markaylen "Mark" T. Wiltz was appointed to the board by the Lafayette City Council Aug. 4, 2020, his resumé listed a home address in Youngsville, a mobile home owned by another Wiltz. The resumé listed his job as legislative assistant to Republican state Sen. Michael Fesi of Houma.
State legislation that created the Bayou Vermilion District states the nine board members "shall be citizens of the United States residing within the limits of the district during their term of office."
The BVD boundaries are those of Lafayette Parish.
Wiltz is registered to vote in Lafayette Parish, Registrar of Voters Charlene Menard said Monday. The last time he voted in Lafayette Parish was for the 2020 Presidential election. He did not cast a vote in Louisiana in 2021.
A message left for Wiltz Monday at Cassidy's Washington, D.C., office was not returned. Wiltz also did not reply to an email listing questions about his residency and requesting a response.
His inability to attend BVD board meetings in person has not been an issue because the board still meets remotely via Zoom because of the COVID pandemic.
The BVD board oversees operations of the living history museum Vermilionville as well as Vermilion River cleanup operations.
Vermilionville employees raised the ire of some board members when it issued a statement condemning systemic racision following the May 2020 death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Four board members resigned in protest, including Calvin Leger, who was soon reappointed and spearheaded efforts to fire long-time CEO David Cheramie and make other changes targeting Vermilionville.
Cheramie resigned in December when it became clear he would be fired.
Some of the board vacancies were filled with conservative-leaning individuals some say are trying to shut down Vermilionville.
Wiltz and BVD board president David Eaton, appointed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in October 2020, are affiliated with Citizens for a New Louisiana, a conservative group that Executive Director Michael Lunsford of Breaux Bridge calls a local government watchdog group.
Before Cheramie's resignation was widely known, Lunsford posted on the Citizens for a New Louisiana Facebook page, "David Cheramie is out as CEO of Bayou Vermilion District. #winning #persistence."
On Jan. 5, he posted, "In just 18 short months, Citizens for a New Louisiana has turned the world around at Bayou Vermilion District. Specifically: the adults are now in charge."