An appeals court has declined to reconsider its ruling against a family whose property was obtained by Lafayette Consolidated Government for drainage work through the quick-take expropriation process.
The Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal on Wednesday denied a request by Lucile B. Randol Heirs LLC to reconsider its August decision that found problems with a ruling by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Breaux that favored the family over LCG. Lafayette prevailed on appeal.
"Next stop, Supreme Court," Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin, who represents the Randol heirs, said Thursday.
The family has 30 days to file an appeal with the Louisiana Supreme Court.
McGoffin said he believes the Supreme Court will consider the matter because it has chastised the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal before for substituting its judgment for the trial court's.
In May 2021, Lafayette filed a petition asking the court to grant its expropriation of 16.5 acres of Randol heirs property. City representatives allegedly tried to negotiate with the heirs, offering $1.4 million for the land based on an appraisal. The landowners rejected the offer and allegedly countered with a $5.75 million offer, prompting LCG to sue for expropriation.
Before the family was served with court papers, McGoffin said previously, LCG clear-cut trees and excavated two ponds on the land as part of the Lake Farm Road Detention project that city representatives say will improve drainage in the Lake Farm Road and Kingshaven Subdivision areas.
Breaux ruled in October that LCG did not show a public necessity for expropriating the land because its certification did not comply with modern best practice standards as required by state law.
The appeals court found Breaux misinterpreted the term "best modern practices" and erred in finding LCG did not follow state procedures for expropriating the land. LCG also did not act arbitrarily, capriciously or in bad faith, the court wrote, in certifying the location and design of the drainage project.