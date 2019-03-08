More than 2,000 runners will participate in the sixth annual Zydeco Marathon, set to take place Sunday morning in Lafayette.
The race, officially called the Lafayette General Zydeco Marathon, features a half-marathon of 13.1 miles and a full marathon of 26.2 miles. Proceeds will go to Lafayette General Foundation’s Sports Performance Network.
The start and finish line will be downtown on Jefferson Street. The race will go through the Saint Streets area, Cajundome area, downtown Lafayette, Freetown neighborhoods, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, the Oil Center, Bendel Gardens neighborhood, Kaliste Saloom Road, to Pinhook Road into the East Bayou neighborhood into River Ranch.
The forecast calls for a little rain Sunday morning, but organizers say the race will go on, rain or shine. On the off chance there is lightning in the area, they said, the start of the race could be delayed briefly.
After the race, there will be a finish-line festival with music, food and drink at Parc International.
A race of this size also means lots of closed roads. The Lafayette Police Department cautioned drivers to avoid the affected roads between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.