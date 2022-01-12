Leigh Rachal has accepted a position as executive director of Louisiana Interchurch Conference, after nearly six years as executive director of Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing.

“Joining LIC is an incredible opportunity and I look forward to working with ecumenical and faith-based partners across the state to address social justice and public policy issues,” Racha said in a prepared statement. “My career has focused on serving others. With this opportunity, I can continue these efforts at a statewide level, while also making use of my theological training and pastoral experience.”

“We are grateful for Leigh’s years of leadership as she has not only continued the yeoman’s work as our eight-parish region’s Continuum of Care lead, but has responded to the COVID crisis by expanding ARCH’s scope of work as gap filler, advocate and convener. Leigh has played a key role in developing a vision so that ARCH is well-positioned for the future, and she will be greatly missed,” said Renee Menard, ARCH board chairperson.

During her tenure, Rachal facilitated the annual application and allocation of HUD Continuum of Care Homeless Program funding in Acadiana, overseeing annual increases since the start of her employment, raising the total HUD funding received annually from $2.5 million in 2016 to about $3 million in 2020.

Rachal also co-founded and chaired the Acadiana Housing Alliance, and in the past 18 months, has grown ARCH from one employee to over 20, established ARCH ShareHouse, and led a staff that moved nearly 1,000 people from homelessness to permanent housing.

“I have loved my time at ARCH. I am grateful to the staff, board members, partner agencies, volunteers, and donors with whom I have worked over the years. The board and staff are incredibly talented and have a solid vision for the future,” Rachal said.

Rachal will remain at ARCH until Feb. 9 to assist with the transition. An interim executive director will be named soon.

Qualified applicants can find information at www.archacadiana.org.