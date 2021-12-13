A Lafayette-based nonprofit — Parish Proud — will expand its cleanup efforts with the help of an Acadia parish manufacturing business.
JohnPAC's 10-year commitment comes after Parish Proud began talking of expanding their efforts to clean up more communities outside of Lafayette Parish.
JohnPAC has sponsored 30,000 personally designed bags to be used at their pickup events throughout the region.
“When Parish Proud approached JohnPac for a better trash bag solution, we offered a more environmentally friendly bag. We also suggested a printed bag with the Parish Proud logo in order to build brand awareness of their mission as they work in the various communities. We also like being vested in cleaning up our communicates so we all can build visually appealing and safer communities,” said JohnPac CEO, Mary Ellen Henry.
“We are excited to have our first 10-year partner, especially one that has donated the bags we use at all of our events. This partnership is allowing us to have greater impact for all of Acadiana,” said Brianne Hendricks, Parish Proud Director.
Parish Proud launched in 2019 after Matt Stuller became frustrated with litter and blight in Lafayette. His business, Stuller Settings, is widely recognized as a global leader in the jewelry industry. His hope was for Parish Proud to one day be recognized for transforming Lafayette into a community that looks as beautiful and vibrant as the culture it's known for.
Parish Proud, which has already raised $1.1 million, serves as an umbrella service organization that connects public, private, business and civic organizations doing good work.
Parish Proud has targeted seven primary sources of litter in Lafayette Parish. They include:
- Fast food containers
- Trash from garbage trucks
- Alcohol bottles, cups and cans as a result of open-container laws
- Cigarette butts thrown from vehicles
- Debris from the beds of pickup trucks
- Illegal signs
- Illegal dumping
The organization offers a few ways for people to make a difference. They include:
- Embracing a space.
- Adopting a vehicle cigarette bin from Keep America Beautiful.
- Adopting a trash bin with Parish Proud.
- Becoming a Parish Proud partner.
- Donating.