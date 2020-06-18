Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory in a memo to City Council and Parish Council members Wednesday, said he's searching for a new engineering consultant for Lafayette Utilities System, accusing the current consultant of missing or ignoring irregularities that cost LUS millions of dollars.
NewGen Strategies and Solutions, which was hired in 2015, Guillory wrote, failed to identify and report irregularities that occurred under former LUS Director Terry Huval, in which LUS electric, water and sewer divisions subsidized its fledgling fiber operations, which it was prohibited from doing.
Calling Huval's actions "a massive illegal pricing scheme" that violated the Fair Competition Act, Public Service Commission rules, LUS' cost allocation manual and good business practices, Guillory said the consultants missed the scheme through six annual due diligence audits and additional reviews for bond sales.
When NewGen recently issued its 2019 audit, it barely mentioned the irregularities, Guillory wrote.
"It is hard for me to believe that this failure to report was not purposeful," he wrote, calling their action "grossly negligent."
Guillory also criticized NewGen for reporting concerns that Interim LUS Director Lowell Duhon, promoted by previous Mayor-President Joel Robideaux from his post as CAO, does not have the engineering qualifications to serve in that position. Duhon, he said, has the financial ability to correct the problems at LUS and has qualified engineers on staff to assist with the technical operations.
Attached to Guillory's memo to the councils are a 14-page review of NewGen by attorney Lawrence Marino and a memo by CAO Cydra Wingerter who described 10 actions Duhon has taken to correct problems at LUS to end the cross-subsidization and save the utilities system money.
Asked why Guillory sent the documents to the Parish Council, which as laid out in the home rule charter has no authority over the city-owned utility, Jamie Angelle, Guillory's chief communications officer, replied via email, "LUS Fiber services customers both in the city and in parts of the parish and doesn’t it stand to reason that the Parish Council is also made aware of something that could have had impact on their constituents’ fees and service?"
In January, for the first time since Lafayette Consolidated Government came to be in 1996, separate city and parish councils were seated, replacing the combined city-parish council. Voters in 2018 approved a home rule charter amendment creating the separate councils to ensure the city of Lafayette maintains control of city operations and dollars. Under the combined council, council members with few constituents in the city voted on LUS and other city-only matters.
Pro-charter advocates have expressed concern over Guillory's handling of city matters separate from parish matters as he is fond of saying the city of Lafayette is in the parish of Lafayette. He recently appointed a parish councilman to serve on a committee reviewing candidates for the city of Lafayette police chief, which is a city-only position.
The issue surfaced again when budget amendments for the city, parish and LUS were combined into a single ordinance for both councils to vote on. The charter says only city council members should vote on the city budget and LUS budget. Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups in a memo last week said after consulting with city-parish attorneys withdrew the ordinance. Administrators are expected to present the budge amendments to the councils separately.