BALDWIN — While family, friends and community members protested Saturday the police handling of the suspicious death of 15-year-old Quawan "Bobby" Charles, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office issued a news release stating they have an eyewitness and video of Charles alone near the area where his body was found.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero released additional details of what he described as a homicide investigation amid allegations he has not kept Charles' family informed.

Charles was reported missing Oct. 30 from his father's home in Baldwin. He had been living with his mother in Youngsville, but recently moved in with his father.

A Baldwin Police officer and a St. Mary Parish deputy met with a family member but did not issue an alert about the missing teen or search for him, the family says.

On Nov. 3, the family contacted the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, which searched and soon discovered Charles' body facedown in what was described as a creek near Loreauville.

A preliminary autopsy released Friday by Iberia Parish Coroner Dr. Carl Ditch suggests Charles drowned. Injuries to his face, Ditch wrote, occurred after he died and are probably the result of being in the water. The family commissioned an independent autopsy. The results are pending.

Celine Charles, a cousin of the deceased teen, said Saturday the family is frustrated because of the autopsy results suggesting drowning was the cause of death.

"Quawan's face looks like he was tortured," she said.

The family wants Ditch to resign, noting he also conducted the autopsy on Victor White, an Iberia Parish man who, while handcuffed behind his back, allegedly secured a gun and shot himself in the chest.

More than 75 people gathered at the Baldwin Police station Saturday afternoon then marched down La. 182 to City Hall for a rally. Quawan's mother attended the event sponsored by The Village 337, the NAACP and New Black Panther Party.

"What we have witnessed is an attempt to undermine an investigation," activist Jamal Taylor said to the crowd at the Baldwin City Hall.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, he said, released the preliminary autopsy report Friday without the family's permission and after the mother asked for a delay so she could inform other family members.

A Baldwin Police officer, Taylor said, should be put on administrative leave because, when Charles was reported missing, the officer said he was probably at a football game and did not investigate.

"Had he done his job, this mother would not be here grieving today," Taylor said.

A trend in Louisiana, he said, is for police officers to brutalize or ignore the brutalization of Black people. But people across Louisiana are standing up to protest the handling of this case, Taylor said. Beyonce', on her website, gave a tribute to Quawan and TMZ picked up the story.

"The whole world is watching," Chase Trichell, an attorney for the Charles family said. "The reason people care is this is an injustice. This is not a Black and White issue. Civil rights is for everybody."

Krystal Muhammad of the New Black Panther Party announced a $5,000 reward for information about what happened to Charles. Call or text 619-905-5183.

"This Mayberry police department ain't going to do nothing," she said.

Muhammad also announced a protest at the Governor's mansion in Baton Rouge on Nov. 28.

Romero said his office is "doing everything we can, and following every lead, to gather evidence into what happened in the untimely death of Charles. "Any loss of life is a tragedy and that is especially true when it is a young person. Although we believe it is important not to compromise any part of our investigation, we are prepared to release some details so that the public can be assured we are not resting in our effort to find the truth."

Romero said his office conducted interviews with people who knew Charles and may have interacted with him before his death. Deputies, he said, "gathered evidence at the home of individuals" who reportedly were with Charles just before he disappeared.

"We interviewed these same individuals and are actively tracking their whereabouts," he wrote.

Charles was allegedly with a 17-year-old friend and his mother the day he disappeared.

Romero said in the news release his deputies spoke with at least one eyewitness who reported they saw Charles in the area near where his body was later found. Videos obtained by his office show Charles in the area. He was alone and no one else was seen on the video for some time before or after Charles was taped.

A pending toxicology report may shed light on what happened, Romero wrote.