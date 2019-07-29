A Mass and luncheon was held Friday at Our Lady of Wisdom in honor of former governor Kathleen Blanco and hur husband, Raymond Blanco, according to KATC. The event also recognized the newly established Blanco Family Support Fund.
Members of the Blanco family were honored for their dedication to the University community and the Campus Ministry at Our Lady of Wisdom Church & Catholic Student Center. Kathleen Blanco joined the event via teleconference.
The Blanco Family Support Fund is an endowed fund that will be used to support Catholic Campus Ministry on UL Lafayette's campus in perpetuity.