Some representatives of Lafayette's African American community are questioning the incoming mayor-president's plan to move the city police department in a different direction, saying the department's current leadership is doing a good job.
NAACP leaders voiced their concerns at a news conference Sunday, the day before Josh Guillory is set to be sworn into his new role as mayor-president.
"The African American community has traditionally had strained relationships with police departments in cities all around the country," said Marja Broussard, president of the Lafayette NAACP. "In Lafayette, we can proudly brag about the fact that African Americans are feeling confident in its own police department."
Recent improvements — which include solving all homicides in 2019 and an overall lower violent crime rate — are largely due to the leadership of Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard and Deputy Chief Reggie Thomas, according to NAACP leaders.
But Aguillard said in December that Guillory had told him to resign or he would be fired on Jan. 6.
Next in line for the position would be Thomas, but those familiar with the situation said Guillory has tapped others to take on the positions of police chief and deputy chief.
"One has to ask the serious question in the black community: Is this a race issue?" said community activist Takuna El Shabazz. "Is this particular mayor saying to us that Lafayette is not ready for a black police chief? And that question is going to be answered one way or the other."
It is unclear if state civil service laws would protect Aguillard, who is white, and Thomas, who is black, from termination without cause. Aguillard said he should be protected, but that Guillory, an attorney, told him the protection doesn't apply to leadership positions.
The Sunday news conference was held at the Imani Temple on Willow Street.
Members and leaders of the NAACP and other community activists attended. Elected officials and law enforcement did not attend.
Michael McClanahan, Louisiana president of the NAACP, said the police chief should remain an elected position that answers only to the people just as the mayor-president does.
"We are watching every step you make and will not hesitate to hold you accountable and take you back before the people," McClanahan said in a statement. "Do the right thing and all will be well. But in the absence of, there will never be peace."