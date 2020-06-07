Lafayette Utilities System has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the area between Interstate 10 and La. 1252 and between Moss Street and La. 354.
Water pressure dropped significantly this morning due to a water line break on an LUS water line. Crews have isolated the issue and water pressure should be resumed to normal.
As a precaution, customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, rinsing food or using for food prep. The one minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.
To ensure water safety and quality, the advisory will remain in effect until collected water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Public Health.