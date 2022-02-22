The process for hearing banning books from the Lafayette Parish public library will involve fewer librarians and more appointed board members.
The board also agreed to request proposals for land and to build a new library in northeastern Lafayette.
Those decisions were made at a chaotic meeting Monday in which an LGBTQ+ activist was arrested for interrupting the meeting where many people jeered and interrupted discussion.
Library Board President Robert Judge, appointed a year ago and elected president in October, wanted to remove librarians entirely from the process used to consider patron requests to ban books and other materials from the library system.
The policy previously sent complaints to a three-person committee of two librarians appointed by the library director and one board member appointed by the president. The committee voted twice in recent months against banning books questioned by Michael Lunsford, a St. Martin Parish resident who works in Lafayette as executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana, a conservative, anti-tax group that Lunsford calls a local government watchdog.
Lunsford appealed the first denial to the full board, which also declined to ban the book. Judge and board member Stephanie Armbruster voted to ban "This Book is Gay."
Lunsford objected to another book, "The V Word." Armbruster was on the committee to review that request. She said Monday she felt the librarians had decided not to ban the book before the meeting even started. Lunsford did not appeal that denial.
The board decided Monday to change the composition of the committee to two board members appointed by the president and one librarian appointed by the library director.
Judge said it's the board's duty, since it is appointed by elected Parish Council members, to determine and enforce community standards, not librarians, who he referred to as civil servants.
Judge also will appoint a committee to consider revising the mission statement of the library system. Twice since his appointment to the board in March Judge tried unsuccessfully to change the mission statement so that the library would no long offer recreation and cultural enrichment services and activities. He said that would save money and those services are offered elsewhere, such as at the Lafayette Science Museum and Heymann Performing Arts Center.
Both of those entities charge a fee for entry. Most library services and activities are free.
The long-sought Northeast Regional Library advanced a step Monday when the library board voted to request proposals for land on which to construct a new building. A committee that included residents and board members recently voted 8-3 to move forward with an RFP just for land and a new building, not for lease space.
Committee chairman and library board vice president Landon Boudreaux, however, asked the full board to issue an RFP for lease space, despite the committee's decision. The board rejected his proposal, with only Boudreaux, Judge and Armbruster supporting it.
Former City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux in 2019 secured $8 million to build the library. The hold-up has been the lack of money to staff and operate the new branch.
The library system under new Library Director Danny Gillane has been making cuts, including recently closing all libraries on Sundays to further reduce costs with the goal of eliminating a budget deficit and being able to staff the proposed Northeast Regional Library.
About 50 people attended the meeting and they were vocal, jeering board members and interrupting when they disagreed with statements, such as when Judge said it would take 5-7 years to build a new library and saying it was a jump to think that renovating space for a temporary northeastern branch would end chances for building a new library.
LGBTQ+ activist Matthew Humphrey was arrested during the meeting. One of many who interrupted the meeting, Humphrey was instructed by a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office deputy on guard to let Judge speak, Humphrey replied, "No," then said, "Take all the time you need," at which point the deputy ordered Humphrey to leave the meeting.
Humphrey refused several times, saying he has a right to speak at a public meeting and holding out his wrists for the deputy to arrest him. The deputy, Judge, Library Director Danny Gillane and attorney Michael Hebert retreated to another room to discuss the matter.
The meeting resumed until Judge ordered a recess and met outside the meeting room with the deputy and his supervisor, Sgt. Sam Johnson. When Lunsford rose to read from a book he considered too sexually explicit to be on the library's shelves, Humphrey said, "Yay."
The deputy told him to stand, handcuffed and escorted him out of the meeting. Humphrey was charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace and released.