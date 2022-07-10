Pro-abortion rights advocates have cautioned their anti-aboriton counterparts that the bottom line financially for fewer abortions in Louisiana will be a steep rise in costs for raising additional babies.
But anti-abortion advocates in Acadiana this week said the six Acadiana pregnancy counseling centers here will find ample resources to help mothers with unexpected or unplanned pregnancies.
“It’s just all started,” said Krystal Romero Rushing, who coordinates Acadiana activity for Louisiana Right to Life. “Pregnancy centers will be doing more. People will be willing to give more.”
She said right now, there’s just a continuing effort to uphold the Supreme Court decision and make sure abortion clinics in the state close. “Our focus is on making sure babies are getting saved,” she said.
But she said centers that help pregnant mothers expect to be doing more and are planning for it. Anti-abortion advocates are reaching out to those who have supported them before and are finding new supporters who have been energized by the Supreme Court decision to send abortion decisions back to the states.
“We need to make sure the centers are properly funded,” said Margaret Trahan, director of the Office of Stewardship and Development for the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette. “We have to ramp up the work that has been done all along because of the likelihood of more women carrying babies to term needing more help.”
To that end, she said, the diocese will host its annual Rose Dinner, a fund-raiser for the diocesan Office of Pro-life Apostolate and the six area centers established to help mothers.
The centers, supported by a variety of faith groups, include The Desormeaux Foundation’s Women’s Center of Lafayette, A Pregnancy Center and Clinic in Lafayette, The Unexpected Pregnancy Center of New Iberia, Vermilion Women’s Resource Center in Abbeville; The New Life Pregnancy Center in Mamou and the Opelousas Pregnancy Center.
The 2022 Bishop’s Pro-Life Rose Dinner and Awards is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Student Union Ballroom at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Registration is underway and closes Aug. 10: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/bom/event/845303/. Or call 337-261-5598.
Nancy Tabb Marcantel, who chairs the board at A Pregnancy Center and Clinic, said the members have discussed the possible need for additional resources since May 2, when Politico published a leaked copy of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. That was the case that overturned Roe v. Wade and sent abortion decisions back to the states.
“We have always looked to our donors and those who support our mission of saving babies,” Marcantel said. “We will continue to reach out to those who believe in our mission and ministry.”
Since first word of the court decision, she said, those donors have stepped up their efforts. New supporters, too, have been energized by the decision.
“We’ve had a slight uptick in donation calls. We are ready and prepared.”
Marcantel said the center tries to educate and help women through free ultrasounds and lifestyle changes. While pro-abortion rights advocates have charged that anti-abortion activists oppose abortion but don’t support mothers after birth, she said that’s not true.
“We follow up,” she said. “We get to know these ladies.”
She said she hopes the end of most abortions in Louisiana will encourage more adoptions.
David Eaton, assistant pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Lafayette, said he too would like to see more adoptions when mothers believe they cannot raise their child.
“My wife and I would love to adopt,” he said, but the cost is exorbitant — about $50,000, he said. the couple has three children. His small church — there are about 100 members — tries to help where it can when mothers need support.
“There is a lot of excitement,” he said. “It is so fresh and new. People don’t know what they can do to help, and that’s one of the things we are working on.”
He said the church needs to work with the pregnancy centers to make their contributions most effective. But he also said he hopes that the end to abortion here will also encourage wiser decisions about sex practices — such as unmarried people embracing abstinence.
“Sex for pleasure is a cool thing,” he said of one contemporary mindset. “But there are consequences.”
Jacob Aranza, pastor of Our Savior’s Church, which includes about 12,000 members across South Louisiana, said his diverse church — more than 30% of the membership is composed of people of color, he said — tries to advocate for single women and widows with children. The majority of abortions in Louisiana involve Black mothers. For more than a decade, he said, the church has encouraged foster care among its members.
“We are a million percent pro-life,” he said of the church, a cause he himself took up 40 years ago. “Sixty million babies aborted… that’s 15 percent of the U.S. population: doctors, lawyers, engineers. We can’t get people to work anymore, but we aborted 15 percent of the population.”
He said the campuses of Our Savior’s Church are in the midst of a drive for diapers and supplies for mothers in need at the crisis pregnancy centers. He also said he expects more donations for the causes, now that the court has spoken.
Brenda DesOrmeaux, president of the DesOrmeaux Foundation, said the anti-abortion cause “is not going to run out of money."
“God is good,” she said. “ Donations have increased, no doubt by the grace of God.”
She said she’s uncertain how much the centers will need to serve mothers, but she said she is confident that supporters will provide what is needed.
Rushing said there were 556 abortions in southwestern Louisiana in 2020. While some people worry that anti-abortion advocates won’t be able to support that number of babies, she does not.
“If you lost your job today, you’d be nervous,” she said. “But you’d find a way.”
She suggested that lawmakers need to find money to support additional children. But bottom line, she said, Acadiana people step up to help others in need. It is that way in the face of natural disasters, and it will be that way to support worried mothers and their children.
“People are always bickering among themselves,” she said. “But when there’s a disaster, storms or a flood, people help. Those are the times when I am most proud to live here.
“We can set an example for what other states should be.”