Lafayette's iconic Borden's Ice Cream Shoppe announced the passing of one of its longest- serving employees, Ella Mae Meaux, who died Tuesday at age 90.

Borden's made the announcement Tuesday morning on Facebook

"There wasn’t a soul who visited the Shoppe who hadn’t heard about the legendary 'Borden’s Lady,' the post said. "She was a light in the community. A warm heart serving a cold delight. She taught us all that we know about ice cream and even more about life. She was a light in all of our lives, and she will be deeply missed."

Meaux hung up her cherry red apron in 2017, after nearly 56 years at Borden’s serving banana splits, nachos and ice cream because she wanted to spend time with her great-grandchildren and to enjoy her garden.

At 86, Meaux retired from the same job she originally stumbled across while scanning the newspaper classifieds. When she applied, sodas at the iconic ice cream parlor were 20 cents, and ice cream costed a nickel per scoop. She earned a salary of $1 — 20 scoops of ice cream — per hour.

At that time, Lafayette also observed the blue law, which prohibited retail sales on Sundays. Borden’s remained open on Sundays, resulting in a deluge of dessert-seekers.

Before hiring on at Borden's, Meaux sized clientele at one of numerous dress shops that lined the downtown area. Even after she left the clothing business, she frequented the Jefferson Street strip on her way to work, meandering from the underpass at the edge of the street through shops before ending up on the other side of Johnston Street.

According to Martin & Castille Funderal Home, funeral arrangements are pending for Meaux, who died at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.