New coronavirus cases in Acadiana slowed to a trickle on Wednesday, with only three new cases reported across the seven-parish region. There was one new death reported, in St. Landry Parish, where 52 people have died from coronavirus infections. Two of the new cases were reported in Lafayette Parish, and the other one was in Iberia Parish.
That followed consistent, sharp increases in the seven-day rolling average of new cases over the past week. The increases were at least partially attributable to outbreaks among employees in close living quarters at three crawfish farms in Lafayette Parish and Acadia Parish.
Officials on Monday said the outbreaks had resulted in 100 new cases, but it’s not clear when those cases were reported to the state.
Even with the small number of cases reported Wednesday, an average of 25.6 new cases were reported every day over the past week in Acadiana. That does not include an enormous daily tally on May 13 that resulted from the state’s clearing of test backlogs.
The rolling seven-day average of new cases in Acadiana was nearly identical on Wednesday to what it was on April 25, and 66% higher than it was on May 12 — one day before the backlog clearing, as it was steadily decreasing to new lows.
Huge increases in Acadia Parish drove much of the increases in Acadiana over the past week. Even with no new cases added Wednesday, the number of cases in Acadia has risen 65% since May 14 — from 159 to 262.
The seven-day average in new cases in Lafayette Parish on Wednesday was 10, with two new cases added. That was down from earlier in the week, when the average still reflected the backlog clearing, but is still higher than the 9.6 recorded on April 19, when the average began a steady decline.
The seven-day average in Lafayette Parish dipped to as low as 2.6 on May 8, before rebounding into the 4-5 range in the days prior to the backlog clearing.
Testing in Lafayette, and the total number of positive cases as a percentage of tests complete, have remained generally steady. The number of tests reported every day over the last week have been between 220 and 270 on five days, with two days below 200.
The percentage of tests with positive results in Lafayette has hovered around 4.6, which is below the Acadiana regional mark of 6.9% and well below the statewide percentage of 12.4.
For reasons that weren’t immediately clear, however, the total number of reported tests across Acadiana dropped on Wednesday to 26,834, a decrease 2,461 from the previous day.