RICHARD — Auguste Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue was born in 1888 in the shadow of Château de Beaucens, the remains of an ancient castle in a small commune near the foot of the Pyrenees Mountains in southwestern France.
But Pelafigue, who died in 1977 after a long and humble life in the St. Landry town of Arnaudville, and who is formally recognized by his beloved Catholic Church as a Servant of God, an initial step toward sainthood, lived nothing like a life of royalty.
The early stages of preparatory work on Pelafigue’s formal consideration along the road to sainthood may be completed by year’s end, possibly by October or November, said the Rev. Don Luis Escalante, a postulator, or guide for sainthood causes. That might require a formal ceremony or signing at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in the fall, he said.
Escalante is handling the sainthood causes for Pelafigue and for Charlene Richard, informally known as the “Little Cajun Saint.” The 63rd anniversary or her death — she was just 12 — was observed at her home parish of St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard on Thursday.
“We are ready to conclude ‘Nonco’,” Escalante said last week. He said preparation in Arnaudville for Pelafigue to continue moving toward becoming “venerable” in the church — another step in the road toward sainthood — was handled well by the Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, Pelafigue’s home parish in Arnaudville.
“Father Abadie got many of those witnesses to remember well” their recollections of Nonco — Nonco is an amalgam of the French word for uncle and the sound of Pelafigue’s first name — and those recollections are now part of the file for him.
Abadie interviewed local witnesses to Pelafigue’s long life, which was devoted to serving local children as a public school teacher, Catholic school teacher and an activity director. Pelafigue was known, too, for his devotion to the League of the Sacred Heart, which he first encountered as a student at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
Escalante met with the Friends of Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue and with the Friends of Charlene Richard, local support groups, last week. Both groups were enthusiastic and well positioned to help the causes, he said.
Local work on behalf of Pelafigue’s cause is closer to completion because the volume of testimonies is considerably smaller for him than for Charlene. Some 1,600 testimonies were available for Charlene’s cause, and Escalante said he was winnowing those down to a handful of possibilities. Charlene was cited by many witnesses for interceding on their behalf for special requests.
The postulator spoke from the altar at Thursday’s Mass for Charlene and suggested that he might have found a particularly compelling case of Charlene’s intercession on behalf of a COVID-19 victim.
Escalante said Pelafigue and Charlene are special to the Cajun population because they both spoke Cajun French and were local. The faith opened up new insights into Cajun culture; by studying their lives, he said, people can learn a lot about Cajun life.
“Cajuns were underestimated,” Escalante said. “The lives of Nonco and Charlene show the dignity of their culture.”
Unlike others who identify as Cajun, Pelafigure came from France without reference to Acadian ancestors from Nova Scotia or elsewhere in eastern Canada. But his parents moved to Arnaudville before their son’s second birthday; he was raised in that Cajun community and was a French speaker.
Escalante noted that, “The Lord rebuked the powerful of the world and raised up the humble,” something captured by local devotion to Charlene, the daughter of sharecroppers, and Pelafigue, a meek man who lived in a home of some 300 square feet without utilities.