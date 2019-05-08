Demographer Mike Hefner testified nearly three hours Wednesday morning in the lawsuit challenging whether errors in district descriptions of new city and parish council districts can be corrected with a council ordinance or whether another vote of the public is required.
The trial resumes at 2:30 p.m.
Lafayette City-Parish attorney Mike Hebert is trying to prove a council ordinance adopted in March is sufficient to correct district description errors and omissions. He spent much of Hefner's time on the stand running through the various precincts that need correcting and why.
Some of the corrections in the council's March ordinance, Hefner said, were needed to reflect precinct changes the council adopted in 2018, after the council passed an ordinance calling for the Dec. 8 home rule charter election which created separate city and parish council districts and other precinct changes the council approved two weeks after the Dec. 8 election. They included the merger of precincts that were too small and the splitting of precincts that were too large.
Many of the problems, Hefner said, are typographical errors or semantics. The most critical involves city District 2, precinct 74, which was left out of the new district descriptions. Six voters in that precinct filed a motion intervening in the lawsuit supporting the use of the council ordinance to make corrections, which places them into District 2 so they can vote or run for city council in elections scheduled Oct. 12.
In one of the models Hefner used to develop maps of the new districts, city districts 2 and 5 were divided along Coulee Mine. The new description, he said, should have used West University Avenue as a boundary instead of Coulee Mine
Carey Jones with the Louisiana Attorney General Office who is representing the Louisiana Secretary of State Office, which intervened in the lawsuit, attempted to get Hefner to admit the precinct 74 error was a major problem that requires more than a technical ordinance correction to resolve. Hefner insisted the correction can be made by changing only five words in the district description.
Attorney Lane Roy, who represents businessman Keith Kishbaugh who filed the lawsuit, attempted to show the maps developed by Hefner showing city and parish council districts were not part of the ordinance calling the Dec. 8 home rule charter election or part of the charter itself. The maps were developed first and are correct, Hefner said. Descriptions came later, he said. Roy said district descriptions are contained in the ordinance and charter but maps are not.
Hefner testified that the March council ordinance is a reapportionment ordinance. Governments and school boards often reapportion when it is not tied to a population census, he said, but to change the number of seats on a board or to change the boundary of a district.