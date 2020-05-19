Unless concerts and other events return to the Cajundome this fall, the director told the Lafayette City Council on Tuesday she might have to turn the keys over to UL Lafayette, which owns the building.

Pam Deville, who has been the Cajundome director since October 2018, said events planned for March, April, May and June at the Cajundome and Convention Center have either been canceled or delayed due to the coronavirus and government-ordered closures.

Slemco canceled its annual meeting, she said, and on Monday, the Games of Acadiana canceled. The centers lost a $1 million event along with concerts by Reba McEntire, KISS and Keith Urban.

The losses are piling up, Deville said, and people are scared to attend events in large groups. If events scheduled for August, September and October are canceled, she said, that will mean a $2.2 million loss.

"There's going to be no way for us to make that up next year," Deville said.

Deville has been beating the bushes for money from the state, securing a $975,000 loan from the state bond commission to protect the building and ticket sales revenue, which has to be held in an account and refunded if an event is canceled. She has asked the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and state Senate President Page Cortez of Lafayette for help and on Tuesday asked the City Council and administration for an emergency capital improvement loan or grant.

"Come September, if we don't have something to hang our hat on," she said, "we're going to have to hand the keys and the checkbook to the university."

The Cajundome, with an annual budget averaging $4-6 million, self generates much of its funding from things like ticket fees, merchandise sales, concession sales, catering and an annual fair.

It used to receive a $500,000 subsidy from the city, but that's been reduced to $320,000, Deville said. The facility doesn't qualify for federal disaster assistance and it could take months, even years, before federal and state aid arrives.

"I don't have six months," Deville said.

Plans for reopening the Cajundome and Convention Center are circulating in hopes people will see the safety measures in place and attend events. The plans include an upgraded HVAC system to better clean the air and installing at entrances thermal cameras that will automatically take the temperature of everyone entering the buildings. Fever is an indication of COVID-19.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he and the City Council will do what they can to help save the Cajundome, but he warned the city's tax revenue is down dramatically, too.

"I'm asking for a way to keep the building operating, to regain the confidence of the community," Deville said. "I've got to get to next Spring. I've got to be able to do those shows."