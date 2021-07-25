A woman who was allegedly set on fire by her boyfriend in Centerville earlier this month has died weeks after a 5-year-old boy died in the case, according to KATC-TV.

The boyfriend's 5-year-old nephew had already died from the fire, the State Fire Marshal's Office said in its original report on the incident.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 14 when the Centerville Volunteer Fire Company and Franklin Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Prairie Road north.

Firefighters arrived to find a woman and the boy outside of the home, both badly burned. Both the woman and child were transported to local hospitals, where the boy was pronounced dead.

A spokeperson with the State Fire Marshal's Office told KATC on Sunday that the woman died. Her name has not been released.

Derwin Hamilton, 49, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Authorities learned that Hamilton and the woman were in a relationship and had been arguing about separating before the fire happened.

Hamilton allegedly poured a liquid on her and the child, who is Hamilton’s great nephew, and then set them on fire.

Hamilton had admitted to the crimes in an interview with detectives, and was booked and charged on one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s jail.

Hana Maung contributed to this report.