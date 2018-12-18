A boater was rescued after being ejected from his boat and treading water for five hours Tuesday on White Lake.
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine personnel, as well as local air support requested by the Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to the area at 1:25 p.m. and were able to locate and rescue the individual at 2:15 p.m.
Sheriff Mike Couvillon says that the boater had been in the water since 9 a.m. Tuesday after hitting a log and being ejected from his boat. The boater was then left clinging to a survival floatation device nearly one mile from his boat.
Click here for KATC-TV updates.