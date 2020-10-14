Zoosiana announced Wednesday the birth of a female giraffe calf named Millie.
Mom Evangeline, gave birth to Millie on Sept. 20.
Millie stands a little taller than 5 feet and weighs about 130 pounds.
Millie’s parents, Evangeline and Gabriel, and big sister, Josie, are all doing great and are each helping Millie along, the zoo said in a prepared statement.
"Evangeline is a wonderful mother and is tending to all of Millie’s needs: nursing her, teaching her to walk, and keeping her cozy at night! The adult giraffes eat specialized blends of pelleted feed and alfalfa hay, while Millie will drink milk exclusively for the first few months of her life," according to the statement.
Millie is named in honor and celebration of the late Melinda Mangham, zoo officials said. Mangham, who died earlier this year, was a long-time educator in Acadiana and impacted the lives of countless students and families. Mangham was a close friend of Zoosiana and absolutely loved the giraffe family, according to the statement.
“Millie helps to represent, using a phrase Mrs. Mangham often used, ‘all things wise and wonderful, bright and beautiful,’” says Zoosiana’s Matt Oldenburg.