The Lafayette Parish chapter of the NAACP is recommending voters oppose the renewal of a property tax that generates $4 million for the Lafayette Parish library system.
NAACP President Michael Toussaint issued a statement Friday morning opposing the 1.84-mill tax renewal that's on the Nov. 13 ballot in Lafayette Parish, where early voting begins Saturday.
The lack of a firm commitment from the library board to build a library in the northeast section of the city, despite having $8 million set aside to do so, is one of the main reasons for the NAACP's stance on the tax renewal.
On Thursday evening during his online podcast former City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux also took a stand opposing the tax renewal and asked civic, social and community groups to join him.
Boudreaux, in the waning days of his council term in 2019, secured the $8 million to build the Northeast Regional Library on the east side of Evangeline Thruway and south of Interstate 10, an area that is socioeconomically challenged and where many who would use the library walk or ride bikes. To access the main library downtown or Chenier Center branch on Willow Street, patrons have to cross Evangeline Thruway, which is dangerous.
So far in 2021, Boudreaux said, eight pedestrians have been killed trying to cross the Evangeline Thruway.
The $8 million allocation secured by Boudreaux did not include money to staff and operate a new library. The library system has been dipping into its fund balance for several years. Its fund balance was raided in recent years to pay for drainage after the 2016 flood and voters failed to renew a property tax in 2018 which cost the library several million dollars a year.
"They have a valid argument," Library Director Danny Gillane said Friday about the call for a Northeast Regional Library.
His goal, Gillane said, is to provide equitable service.
The library system's mission is "to enhance the quality of life of our community by providing free and equal access to high-quality, cost-effective library services that meet the needs and expectations of our diverse community for information, life-long learning, recreation, and cultural enrichment."
In August, Gillane wanted the library board as a whole or through a committee to discuss possible changes in the library system that would free up staff and money to operate a Northeast Regional Library. One suggestion he made to the board was curtail the hours at five libraries that are open four nights a week, seven days a week. The board took no action.
If voters reject the renewal Nov. 13, there is time to put it on another ballot in 2022 before the tax expires. Officials have warned if the tax isn't renewed, they may have to close some existing libraries.
"Just tell everyone to go vote," Gillane said. "Having just 8.6% of the people show up for an election doesn't tell me if people want a library or not."
Early voting begins Saturday and runs through Nov. 6, with the exception of Sunday. Voting is open each day from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at three sites in Lafayette Parish: the Registrar of Voters Office, 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313 in downtown Lafayette; the Martin Luther King Center, 309 Cora St., Lafayette; and the East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Rd., Youngsville.
Voters are not required to wear masks, Registrar Charlene Menard said. No politicking is allowed within 600 feet of the entrance to any voting location.