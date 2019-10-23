University dean was not likely on the short list of Amédé Ardoin’s goals. His was a one-track career path: Play “le ‘tit noir,” the Monarch Accordion he carried with him in a flour sack and mesmerize Cajun and Creole dance crowds in rural Acadiana.
Yet the University of Louisiana System’s leadership will weigh approval Thursday of a posthumous award of “Honorary Dean of Creole Music” to Ardoin, who died in 1942 but whose musical genius and enduring legacy continue to be celebrated across Acadiana.
An executive summary of UL Lafayette’s request for the honorary award, which is scheduled to be heard as part of the UL Board of Supervisors’ regular agenda Thursday in New Orleans, describes Ardoin as “a towering figure in the history of Cajun, Creole and zydeco music” and the first influential Creole musician to record French music. He was also a tragic one; his death at 44 occurred most likely the result of a racially motivated beating after an appearance where he played at a private home.
The request from UL Lafayette also noted that Ardoin and Dennis McGee, a legendary Cajun fiddler from Eunice, crossed racial barriers and defied Jim Crow-era customs to play and record music together as early as 1929.
Mark DeWitt, ethnomusicologist at UL Lafayette, said Thursday’s board action to honor Ardoin represents “an extension” of what poet Darrell Bourque, professor emeritus at UL Lafayette, and educator Patricia Cravins have worked on for years, the Amédé Ardoin Project, a quest to symbolically retrieve Ardoin’s “spirit” from his burial site in an unmarked grave in Pineville and return it to his native Acadiana region. That effort culminated in 2018 event when a 1,500-pound, steel statue of Ardoin, created by Russell Whiting of Breaux Bridge, was unveiled at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Information Center, where it remains.
Ardoin, born in Evangeline Parish in 1898, created and played music in Creole French throughout the 1920s and ‘30s. Documents submitted to the UL Board of Supervisors say he “was credited by Louisiana music scholars with laying the groundwork for Creole music in the early 20th century and wrote several songs now regarded as zydeco standards.” The request for the honorary title was because he “greatly influenced the cultural heritage of the region served by the university.”
Although Ardoin recorded more than 30 songs and was primarily a professional musician, much of his income came from local appearances in small venues and at “house parties” in South Louisiana. He played for both black and white audiences, traveling to venues by walking, hitch hiking or by means of a horse and buggy, his descendant Lawrence “Black” Ardoin of Lake Charles said this week.
Lawrence Ardoin is the son of Alphonse “Bois Sec” Ardoin, Amédé Ardoin’s cousin and himself a legendary musician. As a youngster, “Bois Sec” played triangle behind Amédé Ardoin and used to tell his son about his famous ancestor, sharing the common belief that Amédé Ardoin was brutally beaten by whites while traveling rural roads one night from a white house party to his next job. The belief was that a white woman at the first party had given him a cloth to wipe the sweat from his brow; according to the story, it was a gesture his attackers believed was too familiar between a black man and white woman.
Amédé Ardoin sustained a head injury and never recovered from the beating; he later died at Central Louisiana Hospital, a state mental institution in Pineville, in an unmarked grave in a section of the cemetery intended for deceased black patients.
The resolution under consideration Thursday is a stop along the way, not the conclusion, of local efforts to honor Ardoin. Still under discussion is creation of a “pocket park” behind the UL Lafayette library that would honor both Ardoin and McGee. The latter was honored in 1982 as “Honorary Dean of Cajun Music”; a comparable honorary title for Ardoin would give the two old friends equal footing at the pocket park.
DeWitt said a pocket park would include a plaque honoring the two musicians, although he said he was not sure if the park is funded. A committee has met once or twice to discuss it, he said.
Also under discussion: Planting lemon trees to honor Ardoin's memory. Bourque wrote in supporting materials to today’s UL Lafayette request that Ardoin typically carried with him a lemon “to keep his voice strong and clear.” The statue that honors him in St. Landry Parish depicts a lemon in his hand.
Among sites where lemon trees have been planted: Girard Park, Vermilion Living History Museum and Folklife Park, the NUNU Arts and Cultural Collective in Arnaudville and the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center. Others have been planted at private homes or are planned.