The Lafayette Parish School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the search for a new superintendent. Superintendent Donald Aguillard announced in January he is retiring when his contract expires in May. He has served in Lafayette Parish for four years.
The move is complicated by the fact that all nine board seats are up for election this fall.
Board members Britt Latiolais and Tommy Angelle said in January they would prefer Aguillard to accept an extension through the end of next school year, after the new board members take their seats. Latiolais said the School Board “could have done a better effort” in trying to convince Aguillard to stay.
Latiolais said the vacancy is particularly challenging since superintendents cannot serve for longer than two years after the expiration of the terms of office of the school board members who hire them, Latiolais noted. That means the next superintendent will need to be comfortable with a short-term contract.
Aguillard has received generally good marks from school board members.
Lafayette’s district performance score — the measure the state uses to asses school districts — rose in Aguillard’s first year and remained steady over the next three years, according to state data. He served as superintendent in St. Mary Parish prior to Lafayette, and he spent a combined 15 years as a school chief executive in both parishes, he wrote in his resignation letter.
Board members will discuss superintendent search procedures Tuesday, according to the agenda. This will follow a special budget meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m.
School board meetings are open to the public and take place at the Lafayette Parish School Board Administrative Building, 113 Chaplin Drive in Lafayette.