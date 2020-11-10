A sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations is the latest evidence of increasing coronavirus spread across Acadiana.
Hospitals in the seven-parish region reported 81 COVID-19 inpatients on Tuesday, following 11 new admissions from a day earlier. That is the highest number of hospitalizations in more than two months and a 35% increase from one week ago.
The state health department last updated regional hospitalization rates on Nov. 8, but the Region 4 administrator relayed the figure to reporters in a briefing at Lafayette Consolidated Government headquarters.
“We see the increase in cases, increase in hospitalizations. It’s painting a pretty consistent picture,” said the administrator, Tina Stefanski.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Region 4 — which comprises seven Acadiana parishes with a combined population of about 600,000 — have generally remained steady in the 50s and 60s since coronavirus spread in the region plateaued in early September.
That plateau followed a July peak that devastated hospitals and resulted in hundreds of deaths. Stefanski said more than 430 people have died in Region 4 since July. That is about two thirds of all deaths in the region.
Stefanski said she believes Acadiana residents have become less stringent with respect to social distancing, mask-wearing and avoiding high-risk social gatherings.
“I think we’ve all seen the practices in our community, where we are starting to relax,” Stefanski said. “Now is the time to kind of step it up and double down”
With 233 new cases reported in Region 4 on Tuesday, the seven-day caseload increased by 28% since Nov. 3. Testing increased by only 4%.
New cases represented 5.6% of tests in Region 4 over the week ending on Tuesday. The average over the previous six weeks was 3.2%.
Cases appear to be spiking on the UL campus as well. Weekly self-reported cases hit a new high of 33 for the week ending Nov. 7, and 19 had already been reported in the first three days of this week, according to the university’s dashboard.
While the trends are clearly moving in the wrong direction, the situation is not yet close to the dire level seen in July. Hospitalizations over the summer peaked at 304, and the weekly caseload maxed out at just shy of 3,000. New cases consistently represented 10% to 15% of tests throughout July.
But those heights resulted from rapid, exponential increases that followed steadily building increases of the sort occurring now, Stefanski said.
“We’ve been here before. This is where we were in June. I know y’all remember what happened as a result of that,” Stefanski said.