You can help design the future of Broussard's historic downtown during a public meeting Monday evening.
The event, which happens at 5:30 p.m. Monday at The Ballroom of Broussard, will introduce the Envision Broussard project and allow the public to share ideas and concerns with project leaders.
"From the public we want to get a sense of what kind of character and things they want to see incorporated into the new street design," said Geoff Dyer, who is leading the project. "There’s always concern when a street goes into redesign for the existing businesses — what they want to see and what they don’t want to see. This is really focused on creating a design that will enhance the character of Main Street and encourage development around the new street."
Dyer, the urban designer leading Envision Broussard, previously served as director of design and later as CEO of Lafayette's Downtown Development Authority.
He is working with Broussard leaders and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority to produce a vision for downtown Broussard during this week's charrette — an intensive, interdisciplinary design session that includes local leaders, consultants, stakeholders, landowners and the public.
"This will be the first time Broussard is focusing on any kind of master plan for our downtown area," said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. "We want to deliver something that is the desire of our community."
Dyer and Bourque will use input from the public and other stakeholders to design a master plan for the project, which will be shared during a public presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at The Ballroom of Broussard.
"When you create public investment along the street, you'll also attract development," Dyer said. "This is a way to plan and guide future investment, for us to say this is the character and the kind of development we'd like to see in our town and pitch it to potential investors."
Envision Broussard wasn't just a creative idea born to drive economic activity in the city's downtown area. It was actually developed as a way to tackle much needed infrastructure issues.
"We have road and drainage issues that need to be solved," Bourque said. "That's really what drove this idea. But we figured that while we're dealing with that, why not deliver a project that's both beautiful and functional to our citizens?"
Learn more at envisionbroussard.com.