LARC says that Noel Acadien Au Village will close for three days next week, from Dec. 14-16, because of a shortage of volunteers caused by pandemic concerns.
The three-day closure, according to LARC Director Brian Hensegens, will provide an opportunity for volunteers who are able to participate to rest and prepare for the final week of the event.
Many of this year's volunteers have had to cancel because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. LARC says those volunteers have helped yearly for the Christmas program in Santa's Kitchen and throughout the festival.
Noel Acadien Au Village is open for two session each evening from 5 to 7 p.m. and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are still available online and at local Shop Rite locations.
Those wanting to volunteer are asked to contact Karon Davis at LARC via email at kdavis@lafayettelarc.org.