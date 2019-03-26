The Scott branch of the Lafayette Public Library will close next month ahead of the planned grand opening of the West Regional Library, also in Scott, in May.
The existing branch at 5808 W. Cameron St. will close for good at 7 p.m. on April 15. Returns can be made at the drive through at the new facility at 501 Old Spanish Trail starting the next day, but library officials say it won’t be ready to open for full service for a few weeks after that.
A specific date for the opening has not yet been announced.
The 17,000-square-foot new library is the last piece of a $40 million capital plan, under which the system has grown from a single main branch to five regional facilities over the last two decades.