Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque wants to slash funding to the City Marshal’s Office, a proposal that sparked a tense exchange between the councilman and the marshal at a budget meeting Monday.
The current marshal, Brian Pope, is embattled on multiple fronts: He’s under criminal indictment on seven charges of perjury and malfeasance in office, and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has said in a written opinion that Pope’s practice of collecting civil fees for his personal benefit is improper.
Now, Pope faces another battle. At the budget meeting, Conque introduced amendments totaling more than $730,000 in cuts from the Marshal’s Office in the proposed city-parish budget. Conque wants to transfer that money to the Lafayette Police Department. The amendments will be voted on individually when the council later considers the final budget.
The Marshal's Office is financially dependent on Lafayette’s consolidated government even though it's run by an independently elected official.
City-parish appropriations make up about three quarters of the Marshal’s Office revenue, with most of the remainder coming from fees and commissions. Pope pocketed $117,352 in civil fees and garnishments last year, on top of his salary of $77,067, according to an audit report that says those fees should instead be placed “into an account for the exclusive use of the expenses of his office.”
The city-parish’s contribution to the Marshal’s Office has increased about 20 percent since Pope took office in 2014, according to budget documents, and much of that increase has gone toward salaries. Conque criticized Pope on Monday for employing 20 deputies, saying that's too many.
“By law the marshal may determine the number of deputies that he says is needed to perform the functions of his office," Conque said. "However, we can question the reasonableness of the cost.”
The Marshal's Office executes civil warrants and other mandates of Lafayette City Court, which handles minor criminal matters and civil disputes of less than $15,000.
The city-parish annually kicks in more than $1 million to Marshal’s Office salaries for three administrative employees in addition to Pope and the 20 deputies. State law says a deputy marshal in Lafayette “shall receive” an annual salary of only $3,000. It wasn’t clear Monday what Pope is paying his deputies, but it is likely much more than the state mandate.
When Conque noted the law, Pope interjected that it is nearly 60 years old, prompting Conque to shoot back that it’s “still in effect.” A tense exchange ensued with Pope accusing Conque of acting out of a personal vendetta.
Pope asked why Conque hadn’t visited the Marshal’s Office, given that Conque chairs the council’s police liaison committee. Conque retorted that the Marshal’s Office isn’t a full-time police department, and that Pope had never asked to be on the committee’s agenda.
Approached by a reporter after the hearing, Pope said “no comment” before any questions were asked. Pope repeated his refusal to comment when asked if he’s still receiving civil fees.