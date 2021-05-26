As temperatures in Lafayette creep into the high 80s and residents seek relief from the heat, one popular cooling-off spot is out of commission.

The downtown Lafayette Parc Sans Souci splash pad, a popular and free way for children to cool off, is broken, and two of four public pools owned by Lafayette Consolidated Government in the city of Lafayette are closed this summer for repairs.

Equipment that operates the Parc Sans Souci splash pad was damaged in 2020 by Hurricane Delta and is awaiting repairs, according to Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority.

"It's not inexpensive," Begnaud said.

Lafayette Consolidated Government owns the splash pad and is responsible for paying for the repairs. DDA, Begnaud said, is working with LCG to determine what repairs are needed and the cost to get the interactive fountain operable again, which probably won't be until the fall.

The splash pad also will be resurfaced with updated material. It previously was resurfaced not long after opening because it was too slippery.

As an alternate, residents may want to bring their young ones to the splash pad at Girard Park.

The swimming pool at Girard Park, however, will remain closed for repairs this summer, according to Ross Gresham, programs and maintenance manager.

"We hope to be able to open Girard Pool next summer," he said.

The pool, Gresham said, has a leak and a bubble in the liner that need to be repaired.

The O.J. Mouton pool on Mudd Avenue in Lafayette also is closed. Given the $1 million price tag to repair that pool, it's uncertain it will ever reopen.

"The entire liner needs to be replaced," Gresham wrote in an email. "The ground has eroded underneath it, so that will also have to be repaired before a new liner is installed. All the equipment and piping is obsolete and needs replacement."

Only two public pools in Lafayette will be open this summer: the Earl J. Chris pool inside the Robicheaux Center on Eraste Landry Road and the pool at the Martin Luther King Center on Cora Street.

Gresham said the MLK pool is being cleaned and should be open by mid-June.

The Earl J. Chris pool is open year-round. LCG recently signed an agreement with City of Lafayette Aquatics, not an LCG entity, to operate and maintain the pool. The deal is expected to save LCG $100,000 a year.

In 2019-20, it cost $232,000 to operate the Earl J. Chris pool, which generated $44,000 in revenue.

The pool and the parks and recreation department as a whole don't produce enough revenue to cover expenses, so the department receives supplemental funding from the city general fund.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory and his administrators are seeking public-private partnerships, like the Earl J. Chris pool agreement with COLA, to try to cut costs. He also closed four recreation and activity centers in Black northside neighborhoods last summer, laying off many employees in a move to cut costs.

Longtime parks and recreation director Gerald Boudreaux quit amid the cuts.