A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening in honor of Matthew Carter, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed in an armed robbery over the weekend.

The vigil is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Thursday at Comeaux High School's football stadium, located at 100 West Bluebird Drive.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Carter was a senior at Comeaux High. He was shot during an armed robbery Saturday. Lafayette police officers found the teenager inside a vehicle in the 100 block of North Meyers Drive around 2:30 a.m.

He died Wednesday morning at Our Lade of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

+2 Teen critically shot in armed robbery Saturday identified as Comeaux High senior, football player Comeaux High students came together Monday to give blood, pray and process the surreal: One of their own had been critically injured by gunfir…

Charges for two juveniles, 13- and 14-year-old boys, arrested in the case were upgraded Wednesday to first-degree murder, police said. Their identities have not been released.