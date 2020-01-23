A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening in honor of Matthew Carter, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed in an armed robbery over the weekend.
The vigil is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Thursday at Comeaux High School's football stadium, located at 100 West Bluebird Drive.
Matthew Carter, the 17-year-old who was shot during an armed robbery over the weekend, has died.
Carter was a senior at Comeaux High. He was shot during an armed robbery Saturday. Lafayette police officers found the teenager inside a vehicle in the 100 block of North Meyers Drive around 2:30 a.m.
He died Wednesday morning at Our Lade of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Comeaux High students came together Monday to give blood, pray and process the surreal: One of their own had been critically injured by gunfir…
Charges for two juveniles, 13- and 14-year-old boys, arrested in the case were upgraded Wednesday to first-degree murder, police said. Their identities have not been released.