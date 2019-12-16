Since Lafayette Consolidated Government was formed in 1996, tax revenues collected in the city of Lafayette have been kept separate from parish money and spent in the city.
At two recent LCG charter transition committee meetings, community leaders, including District Attorney Keith Stutes, suggested incoming city and parish council members should consider blending the city and parish general funds. That would make undedicated city revenue available for parish expenses.
City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott and Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups said recently blending the city and parish general funds can't be done. The charter prohibits it, they said.
Stutes contends the restriction applies only to dedicated money.
City property tax collections are dedicated, Toups said, so they can't be used for the parish.
The city of Lafayette also collects sales taxes. Some of the proceeds from two 1% sales taxes approved before consolidation go into the city's general fund. The ballot proposal for a 1961 sales tax says it is for constructing public buildings and other public improvements and furnishings "in the city of Lafayette."
Technically, the parish jail, while a parish-owned building, is in the city of Lafayette, opening up the possibility of using some of those city taxes for a parish function.
Assessor Conrad Comeaux, who served on the Parish Council prior to consolidation, said he understands Stutes' point of view but disagrees with it. Stutes, he said, believes the city is in the parish and so its tax collections should be used for the betterment of the parish. The city has needs that should be the priority, like city streets.
"If we're going to do that, Carencro, Duson, Broussard, Scott and Youngsville have to step up to the plate," Comeaux said. "Everybody contributes to the pot."
Those five municipalities are in Lafayette Parish. While residents pay taxes to the parish, they also pay taxes to their municipalities, where their own mayors and councils decide how it's spent. The city of Lafayette is the only municipality in the parish without its own mayor and council. The mayor-president serves as the city's mayor and parish president. The city-parish council, since 1996, has served as the city council, with council members representing few city residents along with residents from other cities and unincorporated areas having equal say in how Lafayette taxes are spent.
Another issue the transition committee raised is how mayor-presidents, in preparing annual budgets, allocate costs of operating LCG between the city and parish. Various formulas have been used since LCG came into being in 1996, changed at times to charge the city more than its share of the cost, some say.
"I think we were all trying to sing 'Kumbaya' at the time, and it was probably the wrong tune to sing," Comeaux said recently.
He learned after the fact many in the city administration had concerns about the very issues arising today, such as the city propping up the parish financially, but were silent.
A year ago, voters approved a Home Rule Charter amendment that, starting Jan. 6, replaces the city-parish council with a city of Lafayette council and a parish council for the first time since consolidation in 1996. The transition committee foresees budgeting problems between the two councils, including the allocation of costs between the city and parish, with incoming Mayor-President Josh Guillory in the middle of the two bodies.
"The fix," Comeaux said, "is deconsolidation. People will say, 'No. We've come this far.'"
But five municipalities still are independent from consolidation, Comeaux said, and the mayor-president serves two masters, the city and the parish.
"This has been a 20-year experiment. It's time to stop the experiment," Comeaux said. "It's just not working."