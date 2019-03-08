Beginning March 13, a section of Chemin Metairie Parkway will be temporarily closed for reconstruction between Detente and Guillot,, the city of Youngsville announced.
The intersection at Chemin Metairie/Detente and Chemin Metairie/Guillot will remain open during construction. Access will be provided to Cajun Market Meats at all times. The initial business access will be from the roundabout at Chemin Metairie/Guillot.
Due to the detour, expect delays. Plan accordingly and take alternate routes if necessary. Construction is expected to be completed within 60 days.
Section of Polk Street in downtown Lafayette closed Tuesday
Polk Street between East Congress Street and West Garfield Street will be closed from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. March 12, according to Mark Dubroc, Lafayette Consolidated Government public works director.
Lafayette Steel Erectors will be positioning a crane within the roadway in order to replace a chiller at the Lafayette Science Museum.
Detour routes will be available. Local access will be maintained.