Lafayette's next city marshal will be a veteran law enforcement officer who dedicated most of his adult life to police work in Lafayette Parish.

Voters will decide Saturday between Kip Judice and Reggie Thomas to serve as the next City Marshal.

Judice, a Republican, and Thomas, no party affiliation, emerged from a four-man race in November as the top vote-getters. Judice, who came in second in 2014 behind Brian Pope, led the field with 44% of the vote followed by Thomas with 26%.

Currently the police chief of the town of Duson, Judice retired from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office after 30 years and was defeated in the 2014 race for City Marshal by Brian Pope, who was later convicted of felony malfeasance in office and is serving a jail sentence. Judice has served as Duson police chief since May of 2015.

Thomas retired from the Lafayette police department in June after Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he was eliminating his position of deputy chief, a position created for him by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and in which he served three years. Thomas served as interim police chief 11 months during a search for a permanent chief. He was unable to seek the job because he did not have a bachelor's degree, which he has since obtained.

Judice touts his five-plus years as Duson's police chief as one reason he is better qualified to be City Marshal. He is a proven leader, Judice said, implementing changes that made Duson a safer community.

One of his priorities will be transparency, Judice said, to be achieved by placing the City Marshal's Office checkbook online for all to see. He also wants to use text messages to remind people of court dates.

Thomas said during his three years as deputy chief he oversaw the entire Lafayette police department with 289 sworn police officers compared with only six officers in the Duson police department and 25 in the marshal's office.

In addition, Thomas, who has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and graduated from the FBI's national academy, said he is committed to the city of Lafayette, having lived and worked in the city for 30 years. At the police department, he started the community relations committee and community walks to improve relations between the department and residents in problem neighborhoods. He wants to continue community walks if elected marshal.