The City Council on Tuesday approved a $1.5 million transfer needed for a loan authorized last year for a University Avenue development touted as a catalyst to revitalize a neglected area of north Lafayette.
The transfer was one of the last hurdles to the project set to begin in late May with demolition of the LessPay Motel at the corner of University Avenue and Cameron Street. HRI Properties of New Orleans plans to transform that property and others, including the former Coca-Cola plant, into the 40-unit Bottle Art Lofts.
The former City-Parish Council in December approved the loan, but the new City Council needed to transfer the money from other accounts. The city its the third mortgage holder and would not be paid back for 45 years.
Tuesday's unanimous council vote followed a long discussion in which council members Liz Hebert and Andy Naquin changed their minds.
Hebert was on the City-Parish Council and voted in favor of the loan. But with businesses closed because of COVID-19, a 35% dip in sales tax revenue and oil prices plummeting, "We're in for an incredibly difficult budget year," she said.
Naquin called the loan "a 40-year no-interest gift" to a private investor to build apartments for low-income residents.
"I understand that area needs improvement, but at whose expense?" Naquin said, adding the project won't help people that live in areas like East Bayou Parkway on the south side of the city.
Five million dollars in federal Community Development Block Grant funding has been committed to the project and the Acadiana Planning Commission provided $500,000 to help secure the grant which the commission had to fight to get because the money usually goes to projects in New Orleans, CEO Monique Boulet said.
A private investor won't take on a project with this kind of blight without government help because it's too risky, she said.
"Do you want to keep the blight for another 40 years," Boulet said, "or work with somebody who knows how to make these projects worthwhile?"
Councilman Glen Lazard urged council approval for the area that's been neglected for decades. The city is facing financial troubles, he said, but shouldn't put everything on hold because of it.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory opposed the transfer, saying he agrees it's a worthwhile project, but does not support giving away $1.5 million to a developer. If the council wants to give away money, he said it should go to existing small businesses in the city.
HRI Communities President Josh Collen said the project is ready to start and closing is set for May 12. The firm has secured a building permit and plans were approved by the city. HRI has a draft mortgage note and guarantee that was shared between HRI's and the city's attorneys, he said.
When he met with Guillory Dec. 30, Collen said, the newly-elected mayor-president didn't express opposition to the project, instead saying he wouldn't do anything to derail the project put in place by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.