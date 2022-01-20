Two of the finalists for Lafayette Utilities System director have withdrawn, leaving only one candidate remaining, Jeff Stewart, a 20-year LUS employee who previously served as interim director.
City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook and Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, confirmed Thursday morning that two other candidates, both from Florida, dropped out of the running.
Cook and Angelle both said the administration is evaluating the situation. Angelle said he does not expect an answer in the next week or so.
The three finalists were scheduled for interviews with an LUS search committee this week, but those have been cancelled, he said. Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who will select the director, has not interviewed the candidates and will be out of town next week. The City Council will vote to endorse Guillory's selection.
The city-owned utility system has been without a permanent director since July 2018, when longtime director Terry Huval retired suddenly amid allegations the staff had financially propped up LUS Fiber operations with more than $1.5 million in payments for services never used.
Stewart has been employed by LUS more than 20 years, starting as an electrical engineer in July 2001 and rising to chief electrical engineer from June 2013-May 2014. He has served as engineering and power supply manager since May 2014 except for more than a year, from July 2018-October 2019 when he was appointed interim LUS director by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux after Huval's departure.
In October 2019, Robideaux replaced Stewart with his CAO Lowell Duhon, who has no experience in utilities and is not an engineer, to head an investigation into the payments to the fiber division. Duhon remains in that post. The investigation has not pointed to any wrongdoing by Stewart.
Stewart earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from LSU and is a licensed professional engineer in Louisiana.
The LUS director is the highest-paid position in LCG at more than $200,000 a year.
A nationwide search for a permanent director for LUS Fiber that cost $32,000 ended in March 2021 with the promotion of Ryan Meche, a 17-year employee of LUS, the prior nine years with LUS Fiber. That search drew seven applicants, three of them from within LUS Fiber.
LUS and the fiber system operated under a single director until Huval retired after Robideaux said he was removing fiber operations from Huval's oversight and cutting Huval's salary.