Two leaders of the Protect the City Committee on Tuesday refuted "disinformation" circulating about the number of Lafayette City and Parish Council votes needed to convene a Home Rule Charter Commission.
Committee Chairperson Jan Swift and Draft Subcommittee Chairman Stuart Breaux emailed all council members Tuesday speaking as individuals, not on behalf of the Protect the City Committee, to correct disinformation being spread in the community.
"This is particularly concerning to us because our committee recently approved a draft report that calls for the convening of a charter commission to consider changes to our current form of government, including the creation of a separate mayor for the city of Lafayette," they wrote. "Accordingly, we feel compelled to respond to this disinformation, so that you, the Councils, have the correct information, and so that this disinformation does not cause further distraction from the real issues outlined in our draft report."
The draft report is being edited and finalized. The full committee is expected to vote on it July 22 and forward the findings to the City Council, which appointed the committee to study whether continuing to participate in Lafayette Consolidated Government with the parish is the best path for residents and taxpayers in the city of Lafayette.
LCG officials, Swift and Breaux wrote, have always interpreted the Home Rule Charter and Louisiana law as requiring a simple majority vote of the councils when appointing a charter commission. For instance, a simple majority of the former City-Parish Council, five of nine, voted to call a charter commission in 2010 and nothing in the charter addressing the issue has changed even though the charter was amended in 2018 to split the council into two.
As The Acadiana Advocate reported Tuesday, if the councils choose to propose calling an election to amend or repeal of the Home Rule Charter without going through a charter commission, both councils need a 2/3 vote — four out of five members from each council — to call the election, according to Section 7-03 of the charter, they wrote.
But the charter does not specify how many council votes are needed to create a charter commission. Swift and Stuart, who both are attorneys, referred to Article 6, Section 5 of the 1974 Louisiana Constitution which states, "Any local governmental subdivision may draft, adopt or amend a home rule charter in accordance with this Section" and "may appoint a commission to prepare and propose a charter or alternate charter."
Since it does not specify that two-thirds of the governing authority must vote to convene a charter commission, it "must be interpreted as requiring only a majority vote to convene a charter commission. If the drafters of this provision had intended to require a two-thirds vote of the governing authority to convene a charter commission, they would have expressly required a two-thirds vote," wrote Breaux and Swift.
"It is unfortunate that individuals in our community are spreading false information about the law, particularly when they are themselves accusing others of being divisive," they wrote. "However, considering the jurisprudence of this state, and the prior interpretation of substantively identical Charter provisions by the LCG Legal Department, there can be no question that only a majority of each council need vote in the affirmative to convene a charter commission."