An attorney for Lafayette Consolidated Government, in court filings, refutes claims by six citizens suing over the creation of five economic development districts in the city of Lafayette.

Assistant City-Parish Attorney Michael Hebert on Thursday filed a motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit filed against LCG in December by Tim Supple, Jeremiah Supple, Keith Kishbaugh, Ross Little Jr., Carol Ross and Mark Tolson, who allege city-parish officials did not properly advertise the City-Parish Council's intentions of creating new economic development districts in which new sales and hotel taxes would be collected.

The council introduced 10 ordinances Nov. 19 to create the districts and published notices in the official journal Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, Hebert wrote. The ordinances were adopted Dec. 17. The titles of the ordinances were again published Dec. 20, he wrote.

CFO Lorrie Toups certified the initial baseline collection rate for the proposed taxes as well as the monthly baseline collection rate on Dec. 30. They were published Jan. 15, Hebert wrote.

The burden of proof, Hebert wrote, is on the citizens who filed the complaint. The city only has to show, in seeking a summary judgment, that the citizens do not have factual support for one or more element of their case, he added.

The citizens, he wrote, were unable to provide factual support for allegations the city did not satisfy the requirement for public notice under the Louisiana law and Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter.

Lafayette attorney Lane Roy, representing the citizens, cites a state statute for creating local and regional economic development districts which are different from the type of districts the council created. Thirty days' notice is required for those districts.

The Lafayette Downtown Development Authority on Feb. 13 filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit, alleging if the districts are abolished due to the alleged improper public notices, the DDA, as a partner in a downtown EDD, would be harmed.

On Feb. 18, three of five City Council members, meeting as the boards for the five EDDs, took action to levy and collect the new sales and hotel taxes in those districts.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he plans to ask the council in March to abolish the EDDs, which were supported by his predecessor, former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.