Funeral services for Ernest Williams will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spirit of Liberty Christian Fellowship in Lafayette. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Williams, Jr., 69, died April 15 as a result of the Seacor Power lift boat capzing near Port Fourchon.

Williams is survived by his wife of 36 years, Verley Ann Williams of Lafayette; a son, Bryson Jacoby Williams; four daughters, Pamona Renee Aker (Robert) of Georgia and Trenita Lynn Jasman, Tonya Denise Jasman and Valencia Devine Jasman, all of Lafayette; brothers, Dalton Williams (Betty) and Venus Williams, both of Lafayette; Veronica Garnett, April Williams, Mitchell Stiner, Albert Williams, Michelle Stiner, Ernest Williams, Vivian Wright, Dayton Williams, Brandy Williams and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Syrie Funeral Home of Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

Williams was pulled from the water April 16 near Cocodrie, about 30 miles west of the overturned Seacor Power.

On Wednesday, Quinon Odell Pitre, 31, was identified as the sixth body found in the wake of the capsized lift boat.

Several Acadiana men who were aboard the Seacor Power are still missing, including Dylan Daspit, Jay Guevara and Gregory Walcott.