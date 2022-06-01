Weeks after a federal judge in Lafayette blocked the Biden administration from ending a controversial Trump-era pandemic restriction, a battle is brewing over a new immigration procedure.
And, again, a ruling will likely come from a federal judge in Lafayette.
Louisiana is among more than 20 Republican-led states that sued the Biden administration over a new asylum rule that went into effect Tuesday.
The rule authorizes asylum officers with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to approve or reject asylum applications by immigrants who assert a fear of persecution or torture at the border.
Previously, such cases had to be decided by immigration judges.
The states filed a motion for a preliminary injunction that immigration attorneys and legal experts consider lookalike to the previous lawsuit over Title 42 assigned to Judge Robert Summerhays.
The case will be heard this time by Judge David C. Joseph with the U.S. Western District Court of Louisiana.
The states claimed that the Department of Homeland Security failed to respect the right procedure to change the policy and that the new rule violates federal laws, bypasses Congress, and erodes asylum integrity safeguards.
“It’s weird because a lot of what the rule does, which is speeding up the process, is what the Trump administration tried to do in the past, but failed,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior policy counsel at the American Immigration Council, a nonpartisan organization that works to strengthen the U.S. immigration system.
“The states should like this part of it, but what it seems they don’t like is that they see the asylum officers as not as harsh as the judges can be.”
Until May 31, an immigrant who crossed the border and was not immediately rejected under Title 42 had to prove to a USCIS officer in a first step of the asylum process, known as a credible fear interview, that that person was a victim of persecution in his or her country of origin.
If credible fear of persecution was established in the initial interview, the case was then moved to an immigration court.
It is immigration court where the journey of most asylum seekers ends with a deportation order, according to federal data.
For every 100 asylum seekers who present their case to a judge in Louisiana, 84 are deported, according to federal data.
In some cases, the denial rate is even higher. In the court of Jena, in rural Louisiana, the denial was 95.5% between 2016 and 2021.
“Subjecting people who come to the border after horrific violence to an adversarial process where a federal prosecutor tries to deport them after the credible fear interview was already approved is not how an asylum system should work,” said Mary Yanik, director of Immigrant Rights Clinic with Tulane University in New Orleans.
“I think that the system currently results in a lot of deportation of people who already have proved they risk their life if they are deported, but not in a lot of truth.”
What the lawsuit is about
In the case Arizona v. Garland that Lafayette Judge Joseph is expected to consider, the states claim the new asylum rule removes the Department of Justice from the review process.
“When Congress created DHS by adopting the HSA in 2002, it stated explicitly that DOJ would continue to ‘have such authorities and functions under this chapter and all other laws relating to the immigration and naturalization of aliens as were exercised by the Executive Office for Immigration Review, or by the Attorney General with respect to the Executive Office for Immigration Review, on the day before the effective date,’” the states wrote.
States also argued that under the current system less than 15% of all asylum claims that pass the first credible fear interview are ultimately approved by immigration judges.
The predictable result of the new asylum rule, the states argue, "is more lawlessness at the southern border, leaving the States to shoulder the enormous costs of Defendants’ destructive policies and a border beset with ever more horrifying levels of cartel violence and other security threats."
The states also argue that the new asylum rule does not follow the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), the same argument Judge Summerhays used to block the suspension of Title 42, which allowed expedited expulsions at the border because of COVID-19.
“But this time the Biden administration went through the notice-and-comment process, which is a step that was not followed by the CDC in the previous case ruled in Lafayette,” Yanik with the Immigrant Rights Clinic said.
“It seems to me that states want the federal government to be stacked in an endless cycle of proposing rules and receiving feedback and responding to that feedback and then receiving feedback again. But that won’t make any changes and we need a change,” she added.
According to a 2016 Pew Research report, there were nearly 70,000 undocumented immigrants in Louisiana, and 73% of those do not have health insurance. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry argues in the lawsuit that they cost more than $362 million a year to Louisiana taxpayers.
“More illegal aliens entering the State will increase the costs of the State’s healthcare system,” he wrote.
But immigration attorneys argued that those subjected to the new asylum rule are asylum seekers and can't be considered illegal aliens, according to the Immigration National Act.
The U.S. immigration law on Title 8 states that “any alien who is physically present in the United States or who arrives in the United States may apply for asylum,” whether or not at a port of entry, regardless of their status.
The UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, approved by the United States in 1951, also states that everyone has the right to seek and enjoy asylum from persecution in other countries.
“What the states don’t like is that they consider this new rule as an attempt to grant people status without benefit. Mostly, they hate that these interviews are going to be not adversarial. They think they need to have a federal prosecutor,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior policy counsel at the American Immigration Council.
The expensive detention system
The lawsuit filed in Lafayette will represent a conflict between those who believe that USCIS asylum officers have more authority to make decisions in a non-adversarial context, and those who think that immigration judges are more suited to rule over asylum cases.
But it might also change the way the detention system would work in Louisiana, immigration attorneys and pro-migrant advocacy groups said.
Court records showed that Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry argued that the new asylum rule will increase the use of DHS detention facilities and lead to the increased release of immigrants throughout the state.
Immigration attorneys and nonprofit organizations’ leaders argued exactly the opposite.
“I think this new asylum rule could reduce detention, considering that the primary reason for the increase in facilities and detention spaces was related to the asylum system’s backlogs of cases,” said Homero Lopez, Managing Attorney of Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy in New Orleans.
Immigration attorneys argued that with the asylum system potentially changing, fewer asylum seekers would need to spend months in detention before getting a credible fear interview.
“I think there will be a reduction,” Lopez added.
In the United States, the detention system has become a multi-billion dollar enterprise, and Louisiana has been its epicenter over the past five years.
Detention facilities in Louisiana that lost population and funding under Gov. John Bel Edwards' criminal justice reform measures have benefited from contracts to house asylum seekers. In some cases, facilities did not meet the federal government's criteria to establish a need for the facility. And in many cases, the entities managing the facilities were paid as much as three times what the state previously paid per inmate.
In an interview with The Advocate, Vice President Kamala Harris admitted that the White House was aware there have been abuses inside ICE detention facilities.
Private prison companies operating Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Louisiana keep benefiting from a funding mechanism that compels the federal government to pay them a minimum for beds that may not be filled.
Details regarding bed guarantees in immigrant detention contracts with private prison firms such as GEO Group and LaSalle Corrections are not easy to find, often buried in the fine print.
But two recent analyses by The Advocate of the DHS Overview Budget showed that guaranteed minimums at Louisiana facilities cost taxpayers an extra $80 million in 2020, and it is still costing an average of $8 million a month in 2022.
“The detention system was a huge investment of federal resources and made it more difficult for an asylum seeker to prepare their case,” said Mary Yanik of Tulane University.
“This new system would be faster without the cost and the harm of detention.”