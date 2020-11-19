Six candidates remain in the running to be Lafayette's next police chief.
A police chief search committee appointed by Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory is expected to meet as early as next week to review the six candidates, three of whom are from Lafayette, Guillory said Wednesday.
The Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board office is not releasing names of the six who remain in contention for the job until the board certifies the results, Allison Schexnayder said Thursday.
If the right candidate isn't among the current candidates, Guillory said, the search will continue. The right person will be chief of a police department in the fourth largest city in the state.
"This is not a rush-through process," he said. "We want to make sure we get this right."
Two nationwide searches amid the COVID-19 pandemic netted 10 applicants who took the police chief civil service exam Oct. 29. The scores must be certified by the Fire and Police Civil Service Board.
The position pays $101,701 to $125,729 a year.
The 10 applicants included:
- Lafayette police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin.
- Lafayette police Sgt. Paul Trouard.
- Retired Louisiana State Police Lt. Eric Burson.
- Retired Lafayette police Lt. Guy LeBreton.
- Retired Dallas Police Deputy Chief Thomas Glover Sr.
- Former Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Bobby Jackson.
- Longtime Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office law enforcement officer Jason McRight.
- Southern University at Shreveport Police Chief Edward Reynolds.
- Law enforcement tech company Axon employee Stacy Wright.
- LSU director of investigations Samuel Wyatt.
Guillory has been on the search for a new chief since shortly after he took office Jan. 6 and fired Toby Aguillard, who was appointed police chief by his predecessor, Joel Robideaux.
Scott Morgan is serving as interim chief until a permanent replacement is appointed by Guillory.