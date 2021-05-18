A portion of the new Amazon fulfillment center being built in Carencro has apparently been damaged by Monday's heavy rain.

About 7:45 p.m. Monday, Carencro Police responded to a call that a wall or a portion of the building had collapsed, Carencro Police Chief David Anderson told KATC. Officers arrived on the scene and learned there were no injuries.

A photo shared with KATC showed a portion of the roof appears to have collapsed.

This is a developing story.