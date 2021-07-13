A subcommittee drafting a report for the Protect the City Committee will recommend the Lafayette City and Parish Councils convene a charter commission to consider amendments to the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter or deconsolidation.
Stuart Breaux, chairman of the three-person PTC Committee's draft subcommittee, said during a meeting Tuesday the final draft to be presented to the full committee for possible adoption will include a recomendation to call a charter commission. That is despite opposition from some in the community, the Parish Council and at least one PTC Committee member.
Mark Pope, who was appointed to the PTC Committee by City Councilman Andy Naquin, even though Pope does not live in Naquin's district, was the only committee member voting against the draft report when it was introduced June 8. Pope has continued to oppose the report's conclusions.
The draft subcommittee on Thursday made minor changes to the report and will continue to refine the document until it is released to the full PTC Committee on Thursday, giving committee members a week to review the final draft and propose changes by the July 22 meeting.
The committee is expected to present its report to the City Council in August.
PTC Committee Chairperson Jan Swift asked that the final draft report include a resolution the City and Parish Councils can vote on to create a charter commission, Breaux said. The full committee, he said, will be asked to vote separately on including the resolution in the final report.
Appointed by the City Council, PTC Committee has worked since March with the goal of answering a series of questions posed by the City Council, all aimed at determining whether the best path forward for residents and taxpayers of the city of Lafayette is to remain part of Lafayette Consolidated Government or abolish the form of government in use since 1996 that consolidated some services of the city and parish but not all.
The Parish Council, which appointed no one to the PTC Committee, responded last week by creating its own City-Parish Alignment Commission to look at services parish wide. Of nine members of the Parish committee, the City Council gets one appointment and, unlike the others, it must be a City Council member.
The centerpiece of the City-Parish Alignment Commission is improving services and cooperation without a charter commission, Parish Council Chairman John Guilbeau said at the July 6 Parish Council meeting.