Patients once again are being treated in an historic Lafayette building that once served as St. Anne's Infirmary and most recently the Lafayette Community Health Care Clinic which closed in 2016.
Now the Ochsner Lafayette General Community Health Center, doctors and nurses began seeing patients Monday in the newly-renovated building at 1317 Jefferson St.
The $3 million renovation project was supported by Ochsner Lafayette General with a lead gift from LHC Group and other corporate support from Viemed, SCP Health, Cardiovascular Institute of the South, Acadian Companies and Gachassin Law Firm.
The center's mission is to provide primary care and support services to residents in the neighborhoods around it -- Freetown, Port Rico and downtown — which the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment identified as most in need of primary care and behavior health care opportunities. But the center is not exclusive to those residents,
"We're so happy to be part of this neighborhood," Katie Hebert, CEO of Ochsner University Hospitals and Clinics, said Monday.
The center includes 12 exam rooms, an X-ray room, a blood-drawing and transfusion room and a treatment room for minor procedures. Patients can use the center for primary care or overall health care like what would be provided by a general practitioner or internal medicine doctor, as well as behavioral health care, identified as among the most-needed by the latest Comunity Health Needs Assessment, Dr. Wanda Robinson, medical director of Ochsner Community Health Centers, said.
Those services include treatment for hypertension, cancer screening and counseling for smokers and those with diabetes, she said. It is not an urgent care facility.
Center staff also will assist patients with navigating other services, such as enrolling in Medicaid.
This is Ochsner's fourth community health care center in Louisiana, the others being in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport, Kevin Green, vice president of clinic operations for Ochsner Community Health Center, said.
A second center is planned for the Lafayette area where the need is greatest, he said, without divulging a specific location. Ochsner Health has committed to spending more than $100 million to open 15 similar centers across the state.
The original building now occupied by the Ochsner Lafayette General Community Health Center was erected in 1937 by the Saloom family and included the offices of Drs. Clarence and Richard Saloom. The building housed Lafayette’s oldest medical facility and was the first place in Lafayette to provide medical care to Black people in the community. From 2000-2016 it served as a free clinic for the working poor as the Lafayette Community Health Care Clinic, which was staffed by volunteer health care professionals.
When the clinic closed in 2016 because of the expansion of Medicaid, Hebert said, the building and property were donated to the Lafayette General Foundation by the former clinic's board of directors.
The Ochsner Layette General Community Health Center is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information or to make an appointment, call (337) 703-6500.