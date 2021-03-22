A Lafayette Police officer captured on video apparently pushing and punching a man who was handcuffed is taking his case to the Civil Service Board after being terminated.
A newly released video, taken inside the Lafayette Parish jail in late November shortly after a man was arrested on domestic violence and resisting an officer charges, shows the altercation.
Officer Pablo Estrada and the man, who has been identified as Dennis Lazard, enter the room and Estrada tells him to sit on a bench. Lazard walks toward the bench, still handcuffed, but does not take a seat. Estrada stands up and walks toward him; Lazard takes a step back.
When Estrada returns to the desk, Lazard steps toward him again.
Estrada stands up and walks Lazard toward the wall and points at the bench. Then Estrada pushes Lazard, punches him in the stomach, grabs his shirt and forces him to sit.
Estrada returns to the desk, and moments later a few officers enter the room.
The sheriff's office investigated the incident because it happened inside the jail, but did not press charges. They reviewed the information and sent the case back to LPD.
Estrada was notified of his termination Feb. 22, according to KATC.
In a subsequent interview with KATC, Lazard said he endured police brutality from the moment officers knocked on a hotel room door to arrest him to when he left the jail.
He said he and his girlfriend decided to celebrate Thanksgiving last year and have a few drinks together. Those drinks led to an altercation and her making a 911 call, Lazard said.
Lazard says officers were aggressive from the moment they showed up at the Plantation Inn motel on Evangeline Thruway.
He was brought to the Lafayette jail, where he says he was in pain from the rough arrest.
That's when, Lazard said, Estrada told Lazard to sit on the bench, to which he replies, “Y’all n----- just beat the s--- out of me...”
The officer said, “Yeah, because you weren’t listening," according to Lazard.
If the board accepts the request from officer Pablo Estrada, then they will allow Estrada's attorney to present a case to fight his termination. The board's next meeting is April 7.